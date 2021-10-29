Menu

Canada

Uranium miner Cameco reports $72M Q3 loss, revenue down from year ago

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2021 6:46 pm
Cameco's layoffs are a result of weakness and oversupply in the uranium market, according to the corporation's president and CEO. View image in full screen
Cameco shares closed down $1.38 or 4.4 per cent to $30.07 in Friday trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange. File / Global News

Cameco Corp. reported a $72-million loss in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $61 million in the same quarter last year as its revenue fell five per cent.

The uranium miner says the loss amounted to 18 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a loss of 15 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Read more: Cameco posts $37M Q2 loss on lower revenues

Revenue totalled $361 million, down from $379 million in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Cameco says it lost 14 cents per diluted share for the quarter compared with an adjusted loss of 20 cents per diluted share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted loss of four cents per share and $398.9 million in revenue, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Cameco shares closed down $1.38 or 4.4 per cent to $30.07 in Friday trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
