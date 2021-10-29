Huge solar flare erupts from sun, may disrupt satellites, communication

Send this page to someone via email

Our sun erupted with a massive solar flare on Thursday morning, shooting out charged particles into space and directly towards Earth.

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, which monitors the sun on a constant basis, captured an image of the celestial event:

POW! The Sun just served up a powerful flare! ☀️ 💥 At 11:35 a.m. EDT today, a powerful X1-class solar flare erupted from the Sun. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory caught it all on camera. 📸 More on our Solar Cycle 25 blog: https://t.co/L5yS3hJRTx pic.twitter.com/iTwZZ7tCOY — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) October 28, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The coronal mass ejection, which reached its peak at 11:35 a.m EDT on Oct. 28, is now hurtling towards Earth and is likely to cause a geomagnetic storm. It’s expected to make its way to Earth by Oct. 30 or 31, right on time for Halloween festivities.

The X1 solar flare is a long duration event and a Earthward CME is very likely, while we await LASCO imagery for any details for an ETA we can enjoy this superb video of the flare pic.twitter.com/2RaFIsEKa9 — SpaceWeatherLive (@_SpaceWeather_) October 28, 2021

[We are entering a period of high activity for solar storms. What that could mean for a planet that’s ever more reliant on electronics and telecommunications – and why Canada is particularly vulnerable – is the focus this week on ‘The New Reality,’ 7 p.m. ET/PT Saturday on Global TV.]

Story continues below advertisement

The flare caused a strong — but temporary — radio blackout across the entire continent of South America, which happened to be the central sunlit area of the planet at the time.

The #GOES16 Solar Ultraviolet Imager (SUVI) instrument captured a strong solar flare today, seen here in 2 wavelengths. Pretty cool, er -hot! Get @NWSSWPC SUVI data at https://t.co/9Z6HTdJnof @NOAASatellitePA pic.twitter.com/QY4BSWHAHt — UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) October 28, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

On the positive side of things, the eruption could potentially invigorate the northern lights for the weekend, putting on a spectacular show.

A Direct Hit for #Halloween! The #solarstorm launched during the X-flare today is indeed Earth-directed! NASA predictions confirm impact by early October 31. Expect #aurora to mid-latitudes, as well as #GPS reception issues and #amateur radio disruptions on Earth's nightside! pic.twitter.com/Jjk3eixWIq — Dr. Tamitha Skov (@TamithaSkov) October 28, 2021

The downside is the possible interference with satellite-based communications. The storm will impact the highest levels of Earth’s atmosphere, which could potentially increase drag on low-orbit spacecraft. The particles can also disrupt satellite orientation, which could then impact functionality on Earth.

High-frequency communications like aviation air-to-ground communications and amateur radio are likely to be affected by the storm. Even services like GPS may be skewed or interrupted.

Story continues below advertisement

Solar flares are huge eruptions of radiation, and they’re classified in a letter system. C-class storms are the weakest, M-class storms are moderate and X-class flares are the strongest.

Thursday’s solar flare was an X1 on the scale, meaning in terms of X-class flares, it’s the lowest intensity.

“X-class denotes the most intense flares, while the number provides more information about its strength. An X2 is twice as intense as an X1, an X3 is three times as intense, etc. Flares that are classified X10 or stronger are considered unusually intense,” NASA officials said in a statement.

Don’t worry about humanity, however: the radiation isn’t strong enough to pass through Earth’s atmosphere, so humans on the surface of the planet will go unscathed.

The sun is at the beginning of its current solar activity cycle, which lasts 11 years, according to Space.com. The current cycle, solar cycle 25, began in December 2019.