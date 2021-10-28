Menu

Comments

Crime

Dog missing after van stolen from NW Calgary home

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 6:47 pm
Buddy the black lab is missing after a van similar to this one was stolen Oct. 28, 2021. View image in full screen
Buddy the black lab is missing after a van similar to this one was stolen Oct. 28, 2021. Courtesy: Calgary Police

A black lab named Buddy is missing after the vehicle he was in was stolen just after midnight Thursday.

Calgary police say at about 1 a.m. a grey Pontiac Montana van was taken from outside a home in the 500 block of Hunts Cr. N.W. with the dog inside.

Officers searched the area but couldn’t find the vehicle or the dog.

The van’s licence plate is CKL8996.

Buddy has a partially amputated tail.

Anyone who spots the vehicle or the dog is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or through Crime Stoppers.

