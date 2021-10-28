Dog missing after van stolen from NW Calgary home

Send this page to someone via email

A black lab named Buddy is missing after the vehicle he was in was stolen just after midnight Thursday.

Calgary police say at about 1 a.m. a grey Pontiac Montana van was taken from outside a home in the 500 block of Hunts Cr. N.W. with the dog inside.

Officers searched the area but couldn’t find the vehicle or the dog.

The van’s licence plate is CKL8996.

Buddy has a partially amputated tail.

Anyone who spots the vehicle or the dog is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or through Crime Stoppers.