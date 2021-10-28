Government will ‘reassess all tools’ if pandemic ‘trajectory should change’, says Moe

COVID-19, and the provincial government’s response to the pandemic, was the sole topic of discussion in the Saskatchewan legislature as the first question period of the fall sitting got underway.

But despite multiple criticisms from Saskatchewan NDP leader Ryan Meili, Premier Scott Moe held firm that his government is doing enough to stamp out the pandemic’s fourth wave.

“Why did you ignore for weeks on end, the introduction of mask mandates and vaccine mandates” asked NDP Leader Ryan Meili and a pair of letters penned by SHA medical health officers calling for mandatory masking, immunization policies and gathering restrictions.

On Aug. 26, Saskatchewan had registered 594 deaths. On Sept. 17, when the mask mandate when back into effect, 637 deaths had been recorded. To date, 843 deaths have been recorded.

“With respect to a letter that has come from a number of medical health officers,” Moe responded, “that is included in some of the conversations that ultimately government has with our chief medical health officer that does advise the government with respect to the public health measures that we put in place.”

Moe added in his response that while they aren’t covered under the current public health orders, restricting gathering size is something the province’s top doctor has recommended.

He said Saskatchewan residents should take Dr. Shahab’s recommendations to heart, in addition to the rules imposed by health orders, when doing their part to prevent spread.

“Yes there’s been some recommendations with respect to limiting the size of our household gatherings, particularly if not everyone is vaccinated. That is a recommendation in place here today.”

Speaking after question period, Moe said the number of “tools” the province has to fight the pandemic has expanded since gathering restrictions were first put in place last year. He said conversations have occurred about gathering restrictions but that he believes they aren’t needed at the moment with case rates trending downwards.

“Given where we are today, and the effectiveness of the measures that are in place, that hasn’t proceeded past that point,” he said.

“If our trajectory should change, we obviously would have that conversation with Dr. Shahab to reassess all of the tools that we have in play.”

MLAs also voted through a motion to make it mandatory that lawmakers present either proof of vaccination or a recent negative test to enter the legislative chamber. An NDP amendment to see that negative test requirement removed was defeated.

“That is where the government takes a different position. The proof of negative test is there for a reason so that yes, we have safe workplaces, but the proof of vaccination policy is there as well to encourage people as well to go out and get vaccinated.”

