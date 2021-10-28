Major Crimes investigates apparent murder-suicide in Osoyoos, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit has confirmed two bodies located in Osoyoos, B.C., on Wednesday are believed to be connected to a murder-suicide.

Sgt. Jason Bayda said in a release that Osoyoos Mounties responded to an abandoned vehicle complaint in a rural area and the car was connected to a home in the 9000 block of 115 Street.

When police arrived at the home in question, they discovered a deceased person, while a second body was located in the area of the abandoned car.

The incident occurred in the Casitas Del Sol gated community.

“Through the course of the investigations, officers have determined that the two deceased individuals were known to each other, and that there is no threat to public safety,” Bayda said.

“This incident appears to be a tragic murder-suicide within a family unit.”

Bayda said that no further information will be released at this time.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.

Residents noticed at least four unmarked police cars flying down Highway 97 from Kelowna to Osoyoos prompting alarm on Wednesday morning.

An RCMP helicopter could also be seen landing at the Osoyoos airport. Police remained tight-lipped on Wednesday, only saying that two bodies had been located in Osoyoos.

RCMP said the murder-suicide is not believed to be connected to a non-fatal shooting in Naramata, B.C., on Tuesday.

Naramata is approximately 76 kilometres from Osoyoos in the South Okanagan.

Police said a 36-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound and the violence was believed to be related to the “drug subculture.”

