Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Major Crimes investigates apparent murder-suicide in Osoyoos, B.C.

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 5:13 pm
An RCMP helicopter lands at Osoyoos airport on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in connection with a murder-suicide investigation. View image in full screen
An RCMP helicopter lands at Osoyoos airport on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in connection with a murder-suicide investigation. Courtesy: Rhona Parsons/Submitted

B.C.’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit has confirmed two bodies located in Osoyoos, B.C., on Wednesday are believed to be connected to a murder-suicide.

Sgt. Jason Bayda said in a release that Osoyoos Mounties responded to an abandoned vehicle complaint in a rural area and the car was connected to a home in the 9000 block of 115 Street.

When police arrived at the home in question, they discovered a deceased person, while a second body was located in the area of the abandoned car.

The incident occurred in the Casitas Del Sol gated community.

Read more: Shooting near Naramata believed to be drug-related: RCMP

“Through the course of the investigations, officers have determined that the two deceased individuals were known to each other, and that there is no threat to public safety,” Bayda said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Young man who perished in devastating fire remembered' Young man who perished in devastating fire remembered
Young man who perished in devastating fire remembered – Jan 5, 2021

“This incident appears to be a tragic murder-suicide within a family unit.”

Bayda said that no further information will be released at this time.

Read more: Spallumcheen man charged with second-degree murder for fatal shooting

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.

Residents noticed at least four unmarked police cars flying down Highway 97 from Kelowna to Osoyoos prompting alarm on Wednesday morning.

An RCMP helicopter could also be seen landing at the Osoyoos airport. Police remained tight-lipped on Wednesday, only saying that two bodies had been located in Osoyoos.

Click to play video: 'Banishment from Osoyoos lifted for knife-wielding woman' Banishment from Osoyoos lifted for knife-wielding woman
Banishment from Osoyoos lifted for knife-wielding woman – Nov 12, 2020

RCMP said the murder-suicide is not believed to be connected to a non-fatal shooting in Naramata, B.C., on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Naramata is approximately 76 kilometres from Osoyoos in the South Okanagan.

Police said a 36-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound and the violence was believed to be related to the “drug subculture.”

Click to play video: 'More details emerge about fatal shooting near Oliver' More details emerge about fatal shooting near Oliver
More details emerge about fatal shooting near Oliver – Jun 15, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagBC Coroners Service tagMurder-Suicide tag9000 block of 115 Street tagOsoyoos Bodies tagOsoyoos body tagOsoyos murder suicide tagSoutheast District Major Crime tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers