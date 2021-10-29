SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine authorized for children 5-11, U.S. FDA says

By Leslie Young Global News
Posted October 29, 2021 3:23 pm
Several vials of Pfizer-BioNTech covid-19 vaccine at a pharmacy in Amherstview, Ont. on Friday June 25, 2021. View image in full screen
Several vials of Pfizer-BioNTech covid-19 vaccine at a pharmacy in Amherstview, Ont. on Friday June 25, 2021. Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press

The FDA has given emergency authorization for the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in children aged five to 11 years old, setting the stage for a mass vaccination campaign for young children across the United States.

The Pfizer pediatric vaccine is just one-third of the strength of the dosage given to adults and teens.

The FDA’s authorization comes shortly after its expert panel unanimously recommended approval of the vaccine for this age group, saying the potential benefits outweighed any risks of side effects, including a rare heart complication known as myocarditis that has been reported in some teens and young adults who received a stronger dose.

Read more: U.S. FDA panel backs authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids

Pfizer’s data found that the children’s vaccine had 91-per cent efficacy against symptomatic infection, with relatively few and minor side effects like a sore arm.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Canada is still examining whether to approve Pfizer’s application for its pediatric vaccine for Canadian children.

Read more: Pfizer vaccine trial in kids shows 91% efficacy against COVID-19

Even with this FDA approval, there is still one more step before vaccines are given to young children in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still needs to decide whether to recommend the vaccine and which children should receive it.

States are getting ready to roll out the vaccine that will come in special orange-capped vials to avoid dosage mix-ups with the full-strength adult version. More than 25,000 pediatricians and other primary care providers have signed up so far to offer vaccination, which will also be available at pharmacies and other locations.

— with files from the Associated Press

