Crime

Ammo found in car abandoned after hit and run in Cambridge: Waterloo police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 10:43 am
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they found ammunition in a car that they suspect was involved in a hit-and-run collision in Cambridge on Wednesday morning.

The collision was reported at around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday at Pollock Avenue and Oak Street, police say.

Read more: Cambridge pair arrested in connection with drug overdose death of 1-year-old boy

They say a vehicle rammed into a parked car before it quickly sped away from the scene in the Galt area.

The car was found a short time later around Franklin Boulevard.

Read more: Man taken to hospital after multi-vehicle collision in Cambridge

Police searched the vehicle and say they found ammunition inside.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

