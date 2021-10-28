Ammo found in car abandoned after hit and run in Cambridge: Waterloo police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they found ammunition in a car that they suspect was involved in a hit-and-run collision in Cambridge on Wednesday morning.

The collision was reported at around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday at Pollock Avenue and Oak Street, police say.

They say a vehicle rammed into a parked car before it quickly sped away from the scene in the Galt area.

The car was found a short time later around Franklin Boulevard.

Police searched the vehicle and say they found ammunition inside.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.