Canada

JAKK Tuesdays liquor licence suspension extended until appeal hearing concludes

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 8:21 am
A suspension of JAKK Tuesdays liquor licence has been extended while waiting for an appeal of the original suspension concludes. View image in full screen
A suspension of JAKK Tuesdays liquor licence has been extended while waiting for an appeal of the original suspension concludes. Ladna Mohamed / Global News

JAKK Tuesdays Sports Bar in Kingston will have its liquor licence suspension extended, the Alcohol and Gaming Comission said Wednesday.

It’s another setback for the owners of the Kingston sports bar, whose owner, Kelly Hale, has been openly bucking Ontario’s COVID-19 pandemic safety protocols since September.

In October, the bar had its liquor licence suspended by the AGCO for not complying with Reopening Ontario Act protocols, like enforcing masks, but Hale appealed that decision, which was due to expire Wednesday.

Read more: Kingston restaurant appeals liquor licence suspension after ignoring COVID-19 mandates

The appeal hearing began Tuesday but did not finish. With things still up in the air for that process, the AGCO has extended the suspension until the hearing concludes.

Story continues below advertisement

During Tuesday’s deliberations, the lawyer for the commissioner recommended that JAKK’s liquor licence be suspended permanently, since Hale said that he would not be following COVID-19 guidelines if the licence was reinstated.

Hale, represented by a local paralegal, argued at first that bylaw searched his restaurant illegally, but rescinded that argument. Hale’s main argument is that he disagrees with COVID-19 regulations and feels they are more harmful than helpful.

Click to play video: 'Jakk Tuesday’s Liquor License revoked' Jakk Tuesday’s Liquor License revoked
Jakk Tuesday’s Liquor License revoked – Sep 30, 2021
