Pincourt, Que., residents upset over steep taxation fees for proximity to greenspace

Send this page to someone via email

Some homeowners in Pincourt, Que., west of Montreal, say they are stunned by what arrived in their mail recently.

“This is the letter we all got yesterday,” said Denise Goudreau, waving a tax statement she got from the town.

Residents are being asked to cough up hundreds or even thousand of dollars depending how closely they live to Rousseau Forest.

The tax comes as a result of the town’s recent purchase of the forest, a four-hectare property situated at the southwest corner of the town next to the Ottawa River. All 46 lots on the property have been privately owned since the 1950s.

“It’s $6,139 to pay cash right now, or it’s [broken] down for 30 years,” explained Kathy Tremblay, referring to her statement. She lives with her family just steps away from the greenspace.

Story continues below advertisement

The letter says those who spread payments over 30 years would be charged five per cent interest over the 30 years.

People who opt to pay in full must do so by Nov. 18.

The homeowners say they can’t believe the town sprang this on them without warning.

“Not everybody has $700 sitting around,” said Shelagh Mc Nally, who doesn’t live close to Rousseau Forest and said her bill would come to $46 annually for 30 years, including interest. “Nobody has $5,000 sitting around.”

“In 2018-2019 citizens started to say, ‘Come on, we want to keep the forest'” Pincourt director of communications Vicky Sauvé said.

Residents argued for years that the area is a vital wetland and people have used the area as a park for decades.

In November 2020, residents voted for the town to purchase the land with the understanding that the cost would be split among the town’s homeowners.

The town adopted a bylaw authorizing a maximum loan of $4,300,000.

Read more: Rousseau forest in Pincourt saved from future development project

“We had to buy the 46 lots separately,” Sauvé told Global News, “so it happened in 2021.”

Story continues below advertisement

Some who live in Pincourt say they thought that the cost to residents would be lower and blame poor communication from the town.

Some like Carole Reed think the tax is unfair.

“I believe the tax burden should be spread equally among all citizens, in which case it’s a manageable amount to pay,” she argued. “Some people should not be slapped with an extra $500 per year for the next 30 years.”

Reed says those living closest to the woods, like her, should not be forced to pay more since she believes everyone benefits from the greenspace.

Tremblay agrees, saying Rousseau Forest should be treated like any other park or greenspace, where nearby residents aren’t charged a higher tax because of their proximity to them.

Sauvé pointed out that the town had little choice but to send the notices now because there are legal deadlines.

“We have to give stuff to the government beginning of December,” she noted.

Sauvé said she understands that some of the processes and information are complicated, but that if there are questions people can contact the town.