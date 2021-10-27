Manitoba announces endowment fund for Upper Fort Garry park

Send this page to someone via email

One of Manitoba’s most significant historical sites is going to be sustained as a green space with the help of a new endowment fund, the province announced Wednesday.

The Upper Fort Garry Provincial Park Endowment Fund is intended to keep the downtown Winnipeg site of the former Hudson Bay Company trading post maintained as an attraction for Manitobans.

“Upper Fort Garry is one of the most significant historic sites in our nation, known as the ‘birthplace’ of the province of Manitoba in 1870 and its entry into confederation and its influence on the culture and economic development of Western Canada,” said Manitoba Premier Kelvin Goertzen.

“Our government is proud to establish this endowment fund that will enable this unique green space and attraction in the heart of downtown Winnipeg to continue to be a place of gathering, learning and reflection for generations to come.”

The endowment fund, which will be managed by the Winnipeg Foundation, is part of a broader provincial parks funding initiative announced earlier this year, with an initial price tag of $20 million.

Due to the site’s historic value to the province, the Manitoba 150 Host Committee is also donating $100,000 to the fund.

“As our Manitoba150 activities conclude, we are honoured to assist the Upper Fort Garry Provincial Park with an investment that will ensure the preservation of Manitoba’s cultural history and legacy,” said Manitoba 150 co-chair Stuart Murray.

