Okanagan weather: Rain rolls out, sunshine slides in for Halloween

Moderate to heavy rain will continue throughout Thursday, with 10 to 25 millimetres possible before it eases overnight.

Temperatures will struggle to get into high single digits in the afternoon before falling to 6 C on Friday morning.

Showers will linger into Friday, with the mercury making its way to about 8 C before skies clear late in the day and conditions drop to around -6 C.

Pockets of rain continue to push through the Okanagan on Friday.

A ridge of high pressure will build for the final weekend of October, with daytime highs around 6 C and overnight lows around -5 C.

Trick-or-treaters should get their costumes ready for temperatures around 0 C on Halloween evening as spooky conditions settle in for the night.

November kicks off on a mostly sunny note with seasonal temperatures.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

