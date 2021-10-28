Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Rain rolls out, sunshine slides in for Halloween

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 1:52 pm
Sunny skies stick around for Halloween, with temperatures around the freezing mark for trick-or-treaters. View image in full screen
Sunny skies stick around for Halloween, with temperatures around the freezing mark for trick-or-treaters. SkyTracker Weather

Moderate to heavy rain will continue throughout Thursday, with 10 to 25 millimetres possible before it eases overnight.

Temperatures will struggle to get into high single digits in the afternoon before falling to 6 C on Friday morning.

Showers will linger into Friday, with the mercury making its way to about 8 C before skies clear late in the day and conditions drop to around -6 C.

Pockets of rain continue to push through the Okanagan on Friday. View image in full screen
Pockets of rain continue to push through the Okanagan on Friday. SkyTracker Weather

A ridge of high pressure will build for the final weekend of October, with daytime highs around 6 C and overnight lows around -5 C.

Trick-or-treaters should get their costumes ready for temperatures around 0 C on Halloween evening as spooky conditions settle in for the night.

November kicks off on a mostly sunny note with seasonal temperatures.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

