COVID-19: Active cases down to 4 for Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported just one new case of COVID-19 over the past 48 hours as active cases continue to decline.

The lone new case was reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes. The number of active cases within the health unit’s jurisdiction is at four, down from seven reported on Monday and 14 on Friday. The health unit serves the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County.

The active cases are evenly split between City of Kawartha Lakes (down two) and Northumberland County (down one). There are no active cases in Haliburton County.

Other COVID-19 data reported by the health unit on Wednesday:

Resolved cases: 2,421 — an additional four cases since Monday. The resolved cases make up approximately 97.3 per cent of the 2,488 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

2,421 — an additional four cases since Monday. The resolved cases make up approximately 97.3 per cent of the 2,488 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginning. Variant cases: 946 — unchanged since Monday. Overall there have been 522 variant cases in the Kawarthas, 370 in Northumberland County (two more since Friday) and 54 in Haliburton County.

946 — unchanged since Monday. Overall there have been 522 variant cases in the Kawarthas, 370 in Northumberland County (two more since Friday) and 54 in Haliburton County. High-risk contacts: 13 — down from 95 reported on Monday. The health unit notes two of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification but are included in the overall data.

13 — down from 95 reported on Monday. The health unit notes two of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification but are included in the overall data. Outbreaks : None active. Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 74 outbreaks — 30 of them at long-term care and/or retirement homes.

: None active. Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 74 outbreaks — 30 of them at long-term care and/or retirement homes. Hospitalized cases to date: 91 — unchanged since Oct. 20. Since the pandemic began, there have been 52 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 36 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

91 — unchanged since Oct. 20. Since the pandemic began, there have been 52 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 36 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County. Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County. COVID-19 tests: 236,132 have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction since the pandemic began — an additional 621 since Monday’s update.

School cases

School boards as of 1:50 p.m. Wednesday reported the following cases at schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Vaccination

The health unit released its weekly vaccination data on Monday which can be found in this Global News Peterborough story.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available at the health unit office in Lindsay (108 Angeline St. S.) on Friday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The following mobile clinics for COVID-19 vaccinations are scheduled this week:

Thursday, Oct. 28:

Port Hope: The health unit’s office (200 Rose Glen Rd.) from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (clinic moved from the Cobourg Community Centre).

Friday, Oct. 29:

Lindsay: Midwives of Lindsay and the Lakes Office (41 Russell St. W.). Open to anyone born in 2009 or earlier, but especially pregnant individuals and those trying to get pregnant. A public health nurse and midwife will be available to answer specific questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine and pregnancy.

Port Hope: The health unit’s office (200 Rose Glen Rd.) from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (clinic moved from the Cobourg Community Centre).

Saturday, Oct. 30:

Lindsay: Lindsay Collegiate Vocational Institute (260 Kent St. W.) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Castleton: Castleton Town Hall (1780 Percy St.) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Codrington: Codrington Fire Hall No. 2 (1256 County Rd. 27) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visit Ontario’s pharmacy COVID-19 page for a list of pharmacies that offer a vaccination.

