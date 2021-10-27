Menu

Health

Asbestos Manitoba’s top workplace killer: Safe Work

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 27, 2021 12:12 pm
Containment tarps set up during asbestos mitigation. View image in full screen
Containment tarps set up during asbestos mitigation. File

Safe Work Manitoba is launching a new campaign aimed at reducing the deaths and serious injuries caused by the province’s number one workplace killer: asbestos.

Jamie Hall, Safe Work’s COO, says most people would assume that accidents like falls or electrocution would cause the most deaths, but asbestos accounts for a whopping 33 per cent of workplace deaths in Manitoba.

“Most people are surprised to hear that asbestos still is an issue,” he said.

“And it’s not only an issue, it’s the number one cause of workplace fatalities in Manitoba and across our nation.”

Asbestos — which was used in the construction of many homes and buildings built before 1990 — can be found in thousands of building materials, Safe Work’s campaign says, and most workers who have died from exposure to asbestos fibres have been in the construction industry.

“It’s (in) those buildings that were built in the 60s and 70s now that we are tearing down and renovating,” said Hall.

“It’s that asbestos that was used, and it may be safe if undisturbed, but the fact that we’re disturbing that asbestos now is causing it to be a significant concern.”

Safe Work’s “It’s best to test” campaign encourages business owners — as well as homeowners — to book an appointment with professionals to make sure asbestos is taken care of during any renovations or demolitions.

Click to play video: 'Asbestos — a shocking discovery for Winnipeg home owner' Asbestos — a shocking discovery for Winnipeg home owner
Asbestos — a shocking discovery for Winnipeg home owner – Dec 21, 2018

 

