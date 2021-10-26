Menu

Health

East Hamilton townhouse fire causes nearly $250K in damage

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 26, 2021 9:42 pm
Hamilton Fire says the second floor of a townhouse unit endured 'extensive' damage following a blaze in the city's east end on Oct. 26, 2021. View image in full screen
Hamilton Fire says the second floor of a townhouse unit endured 'extensive' damage following a blaze in the city's east end on Oct. 26, 2021. Hamilton Fire

A townhouse in Hamilton’s east end suffered close to $250,000 in damage after a second floor blaze on Tuesday night.

Hamilton fire officials say they responded to a report of heavy smoke just before 6 p.m. on Harrisford Street not far from Albright Road and Greenhill Avenue.

“The lone occupant of the residence was alerted to the fire by working smoke detectors in the home and self-evacuated,” said Deputy Fire Chief Dan Milovanovic in a release.

“He met our crews in front of the residence.”

The multiple-alarm blaze was contained to just a single unit in the complex and there were no injuries.

The initial investigation suggests ‘unattended cooking’ was the cause of the fire, according to Milovanovic.

