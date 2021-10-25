Woman charged in 2020 death of Saskatoon toddler

Send this page to someone via email

A 37-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of a two-year-old boy in July 2020.

At around 11:30 a.m. on July 8, an unresponsive two-year-old was reported to police at an apartment in the 100 block of Avenue T South.

The boy was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The charges were laid following an autopsy and an investigation that involved the SPS child abuse unit and the Ministry of Social Services, as well as consultation with medical professionals and crown prosecutors.

The woman’s first court appearance was on Monday morning and has been remanded to Oct. 27.

