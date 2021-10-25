Scott Moe to give State of the Province address

Send this page to someone via email

A State of the Province address is expected to be given by the premier of Saskatchewan on Monday.

Scott Moe is scheduled to deliver the speech at 12 p.m. at Prairieland Park in Saskatoon.

Few details were given by the provincial government about this event.

On Oct. 22, Federal Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair announced on Twitter that the federal government approved a request for assistance from the provincial government.

“The (Canadian Forces) will provide communities the support they need to fight the pandemic,” the tweet stated.

A spokesperson from National Defence said it was prepared to send up to six critical care nursing officers to help Saskatchewan’s ICUs.

On Oct. 24, the government’s dashboard showed 74 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, 2,963 active cases and the death toll at 817. Saskatchewan’s seven-day average of new daily infections is 274.

— with files from Kelly Skjerven