Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Scott Moe to give State of the Province address

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 1:45 pm
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is expected to provide a State of the Province address at 12 p.m. on Monday. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is expected to provide a State of the Province address at 12 p.m. on Monday. File / Global News

A State of the Province address is expected to be given by the premier of Saskatchewan on Monday.

Scott Moe is scheduled to deliver the speech at 12 p.m. at Prairieland Park in Saskatoon.

Few details were given by the provincial government about this event.

Read more: Saskatoon superhero ‘Kid Cap’ encouraging people to get vaccinated

On Oct. 22, Federal Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair announced on Twitter that the federal government approved a request for assistance from the provincial government.

“The (Canadian Forces) will provide communities the support they need to fight the pandemic,” the tweet stated.

Read more: Sask. NDP, doctors say COVID-19 military aid could have come sooner, call for restrictions

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson from National Defence said it was prepared to send up to six critical care nursing officers to help Saskatchewan’s ICUs.

On Oct. 24, the government’s dashboard showed 74 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, 2,963 active cases and the death toll at 817. Saskatchewan’s seven-day average of new daily infections is 274.

Global News will stream the press conference live on our website.

More to come…

— with files from Kelly Skjerven

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan Coronavirus tagSaskatoon News tagRegina News tagScott Moe tagSaskatchewan Premier Scott Moe tagSaskatchewan Premier tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers