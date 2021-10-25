Two Toronto men charged after weapons, drugs seizure during traffic stop in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

A traffic stop in Peterborough on Saturday night led to the seizure of handguns, drugs and the arrest of two 20-year-old Toronto men.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:30 p.m., an officer observed a “near-miss” collision at the intersection of Simcoe Street and George Street North.

The officer conducted a traffic stop for one of the vehicles. The investigation revealed the driver was currently suspended from driving, and he was arrested.

One man attempted to escape while being searched, police said, but they gained control, and then located two loaded handguns and an ammo magazine in his possession. A passenger in the vehicle was found in possession of a spring-loaded knife.

A search of the vehicle uncovered 21 grams of heroin, 18 grams of crack cocaine, cash and a cellphone.

Tyrek Powell and Aaliyah Abdalla, both 20 and both of Toronto, were arrested and each charged with carrying a concealed weapon and being an occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm.

Powell was additionally charged with:

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

two counts of trafficking a schedule 1 substance

possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

unauthorized possession of a firearm

careless storage of a firearm, weapons, or prohibited device or ammunition

possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

resisting a peace officer

driving while under suspension

He was held in custody, appeared in court on Sunday and was remanded into custody for another court appearance on Tuesday.

Abdalla was also charged with possession of a prohibited device or ammunition. He was held in custody for a court appearance on Sunday, when he was released and ordered to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 2.

