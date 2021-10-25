COVID-19: Hospitalizations on rise as Quebec reports 324 new cases, 5 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 324 new infections and five more deaths linked to COVID-19 as hospital numbers increased on Monday.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations rose by nine to 259. Health officials said 23 patients were admitted and 14 were discharged in the past day.

Of those hospitalized, 69 are in the ICU for an increase of four.

The province administered 4,499 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine in the past 24-hour period. More than 13.3 million shots have been given over the course of the campaign.

Quebec’s public health institute reports 90 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine while 86 per cent are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Health officials said 20,676 tests were carried out on Oct. 23, the most recent day for which screening information is available.

Quebec’s caseload has reached 422,995. The death toll attributed to COVID-19 now stands at 11,477.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise