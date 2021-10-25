Menu

Crime

Toronto police investigate 7 shootings over weekend, including 4 fatal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2021 6:20 am
Click to play video: 'Toronto sees at least 6 shootings within the past 48 hours' Toronto sees at least 6 shootings within the past 48 hours
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto police are investigating a number of separate shootings over the weekend that have left several people dead and others with serious injuries. Brittany Rosen has more on the city's latest surge in gun violence.

Toronto police are investigating seven shootings over the weekend, four of which were fatal.

Investigators say 28-year-old Kamal Daley was shot dead early Saturday morning, less than two hours before Donald Leroy (Smokey) Marson died of a gunshot wound.

A third man was shot and killed at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday in a plaza parking lot.

Police say a fourth man — a taxi driver — died on Sunday evening after reportedly being shot while behind the wheel.

Read more: Toronto police investigating after 3 people injured in shootings

Earlier Sunday, police say, a teen boy suffered serious injuries after being shot in a car.

In another Sunday-morning incident, a woman turned up to hospital with a gunshot wound.

Story continues below advertisement

And several hours after that, just before 8 a.m., a man was badly injured after being shot near a restaurant.

Police haven’t said whether any of the shootings are connected.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
