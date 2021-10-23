18-year-old dies after kayak capsizes in Quebec

An 18-year-old who was kayaking in the waters of Lac Joseph in Saint-Pierre-Baptiste, Que., was found dead on Saturday morning.
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said the victim was found by a diving search team around 11:30 a.m. after searching for him since 8:50 p.m. Friday evening.
READ: 4-year-old dies following all-terrain vehicle crash in Quebec
Emergency crews were called after the kayak capsized.
Authorities say three people were on board, and the two others were able to get to the shore.
–with files from the Canadian Press
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments