Canada

18-year-old dies after kayak capsizes in Quebec

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted October 23, 2021 4:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Dramatic video captures kayakers near-miss of glacier collapse' Dramatic video captures kayakers near-miss of glacier collapse
WATCH: Dramatic video captures kayakers near-miss of glacier collapse – Aug 19, 2019

An 18-year-old who was kayaking in the waters of Lac Joseph in Saint-Pierre-Baptiste, Que., was found dead on Saturday morning.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said the victim was found by a diving search team around 11:30 a.m. after searching for him since 8:50 p.m. Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called after the kayak capsized.

Authorities say three people were on board, and the two others were able to get to the shore.

–with files from the Canadian Press

