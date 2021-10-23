Police release images of man wanted after woman allegedly sexually assaulted in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have released images of a suspect wanted after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted on Thursday.

Police said that at 4:45 p.m., a man and a woman were inside an establishment near Dufferin Street and Bloor Street West.

The man got into a conversation with the woman before assaulting and sexually assaulting her, police said.

The man then left the establishment and walked east on Bloor Street.

Police said they’re seeking the public’s help in identifying him and released images on Friday.

He’s described as five-foot-nine with a medium build, short black hair and dark brown eyes. Police said he was wearing a black toque, a light grey or beige sweater, dark-coloured pants, a white watch and red shoes. The sweater reportedly had a red design on the front pocket and right arm, and a black symbol on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

View image in full screen Investigators also released this image. Handout / Toronto Police

Sexual Assault Alert, Man wanted in Sexual Assault Investigation, Dufferin Street and Bloor Street West area, Images Released https://t.co/QRltJjE7iG — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) October 23, 2021