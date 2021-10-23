Late-night Abbotsford shooting leaves man in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Abbotsford police say a man was hospitalized following a Friday night shooting.

Police say officers were called to the 34000 block of Oxford Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. where shots had been fired at a home.

One victim, a 31-year-old man, had already left the scene and made his own way to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the parties involved were known to each other.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has video footage taken in the area between 11 p.m. and midnight is urged to contact Abbotsford police.

