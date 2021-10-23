Menu

Crime

Late-night Abbotsford shooting leaves man in hospital

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 23, 2021 3:02 pm
Abbotsford Police are investigating a late night shooting on Friday. View image in full screen
Abbotsford Police are investigating a late night shooting on Friday. Global News

Abbotsford police say a man was hospitalized following a Friday night shooting.

Police say officers were called to the 34000 block of Oxford Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. where shots had been fired at a home.

Read more: Gunfire rattles Abbotsford home, police suspect mistaken identity

One victim, a 31-year-old man, had already left the scene and made his own way to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the parties involved were known to each other.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has video footage taken in the area between 11 p.m. and midnight is urged to contact Abbotsford police.

Click to play video: 'Gunfire rattles Abbotsford home, police suspect mistaken identity' Gunfire rattles Abbotsford home, police suspect mistaken identity
Gunfire rattles Abbotsford home, police suspect mistaken identity – Nov 29, 2020
