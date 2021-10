Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking for help in locating a 13-year-old boy, who’s been missing for a month.

Joe Campbell was last in communication with his care providers in Downtown Winnipeg on Sept. 22.

He is 5’6″ with a medium build, short brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.