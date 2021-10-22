Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.B. pastor apologizes after week in jail over COVID-19 rule breaches

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2021 4:48 pm
Pastor Philip Hutchings, left, and his wife Jamie Hutchings leave the Courthouse in Saint John, N.B., Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Hutchings, a New Brunswick pastor, is free after spending a week in jail and apologizing to the courts for alleged breaches of COVID-19 public health rules. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Bissett. View image in full screen
Pastor Philip Hutchings, left, and his wife Jamie Hutchings leave the Courthouse in Saint John, N.B., Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Hutchings, a New Brunswick pastor, is free after spending a week in jail and apologizing to the courts for alleged breaches of COVID-19 public health rules. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Bissett.

A New Brunswick pastor is free after spending a week in jail and apologizing to the courts for breaches of COVID-19 public health rules.

Philip James Hutchings, the pastor of His Tabernacle Family Church in Saint John, repeatedly apologized in the Court of Queen’s Bench today and agreed to sign an undertaking that he understands the health rules and will comply.

Read more: N.B. pastor jailed for a week as judge considers COVID-19 contempt charge

Hutchings was found in contempt for not abiding by a consent order signed Oct. 8 requiring congregants to follow health orders such as masking.

Lawyers for the province say Hutchings held a service two days later where people were seen leaving the church without masks and health officials were barred from entering.

Story continues below advertisement

The Crown also alleged Hutchings held a service at a secret location that flouted health orders and that he used social media to promote non-compliance with COVID-19 rules.

Read more: COVID-19: A ‘terrible milestone’ as New Brunswick surpasses 100 deaths

Hutchings did not comment as he left the courthouse, walking past supporters who waved signs urging people not to comply with the provincial health orders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2021.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba pastor who defied public health orders arrested on outstanding provincial warrant: RCMP' Manitoba pastor who defied public health orders arrested on outstanding provincial warrant: RCMP

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
New Brunswick COVID-19 taganti-mask tagCOVID-19 Rules tagHis Tabernacle Family Church tagNew Brunswick COVID-19 Rules tagAnti-COVID pastor tagAnti-mask pastor tagNew Brunswick pastor tagSaint John pastor tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers