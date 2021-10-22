Dallas Smith, Tenille Arts, Tim Hicks among acts to perform at 2021 CCMA Awards in London

Country music fans are getting a better idea of what to expect next month performance-wise when the 2021 edition of the Canadian Country Music Association’s annual awards gala gets underway in London.

The awards show, one of the first major events to be held in the city since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, will take place at London’s Budweiser Gardens on Nov. 29.

The gala will be preceded by Country Music Week, which will begin on Nov. 26. The event was previously slated to be held in September but got postponed due to the pandemic.

Among the performers set to hit the stage at the awards show are Dallas Smith, Tenille Arts, Tim Hicks, MacKenzie Porter and Dustin Lynch, the CCMA announced on Friday. Additional performer announcements are expected every Friday until Nov. 19.

Smith is up for five awards next month, including Entertainer of the Year, an award he has previously won twice. Porter is also up for Entertainer of the Year, along with Dean Brody, Brett Kissel and The Reklaws.

Porter and Arts are both nominated for Female Artist of the Year and Amazon Music and Alexa Fans’ Choice, while Hicks is nominated for Single of the Year for his hit No Truck Song.

Officials with CCMA say tickets are still available for the awards show, purchased through Budweiser Gardens. More information on the gala and Country Music Week can be found on the CCMA’s website. A full list of nominees can also be found on the association’s website.

London previously hosted the CCMA Awards in 2016. The city hosted the Country Music Association of Ontario Awards in 2017, 2018 and 2020.

Corus Entertainment, the parent company of Global News, is the media partner of the Canadian Country Music Association and the CCMA Awards.