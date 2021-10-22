Variety Week on Global BC 2021 – Day 5

It’s the final day of the 2021 Variety Week!
The sixth annual Variety Week finishes Friday, highlighting stories from children and families around the province who have been helped by Variety – the Children’s Charity.
Viewers can donate to help kids in B.C. through Variety by calling 310-KIDS or donating online.
And thanks to partnerships with organizations and matching donors from across the province, viewers will have a chance to double their donations throughout the week. They can also make an automatic $20 contribution by texting KIDS to 45678.
Here are some of the stories we are sharing on the fifth and final day of Variety Week.
