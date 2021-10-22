SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Variety Week on Global BC 2021 – Day 5

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 22, 2021 2:11 pm
Ilija currently takes the bus to school in Burnaby every day, as the family cannot afford a vehicle that can transport his wheelchair. Global was there as the family received its own Sunshine Family Van. View image in full screen
Ilija currently takes the bus to school in Burnaby every day, as the family cannot afford a vehicle that can transport his wheelchair. Global was there as the family received its own Sunshine Family Van. Global News

It’s the final day of the 2021 Variety Week!

The sixth annual Variety Week finishes Friday, highlighting stories from children and families around the province who have been helped by Variety – the Children’s Charity.

Viewers can donate to help kids in B.C. through Variety by calling 310-KIDS or donating online.

And thanks to partnerships with organizations and matching donors from across the province, viewers will have a chance to double their donations throughout the week.  They can also make an automatic $20 contribution by texting KIDS to 45678.

Read more: Variety Week on Global BC 2021 – Day 4

Here are some of the stories we are sharing on the fifth and final day of Variety Week.

Click to play video: 'Specialized equipment makes a difference in kids’ lives thanks to Variety' Specialized equipment makes a difference in kids’ lives thanks to Variety
Specialized equipment makes a difference in kids’ lives thanks to Variety

Read more: Variety Week on Global BC 2021 – Day 3

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Variety Week on Global BC 2021 – Day 2

Read more: Variety Week on Global BC 2021 – Day 1

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Variety Week tagVariety tagVariety BC tagVariety Week 2021 tagVariety Week on Global BC tagGlobal BC Variety Week tagVariety Week on Global tagVariety Week 2021 stories tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers