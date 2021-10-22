Variety Week on Global BC 2021 – Day 5

Send this page to someone via email

It’s the final day of the 2021 Variety Week!

The sixth annual Variety Week finishes Friday, highlighting stories from children and families around the province who have been helped by Variety – the Children’s Charity.

Viewers can donate to help kids in B.C. through Variety by calling 310-KIDS or donating online.

And thanks to partnerships with organizations and matching donors from across the province, viewers will have a chance to double their donations throughout the week. They can also make an automatic $20 contribution by texting KIDS to 45678.

Here are some of the stories we are sharing on the fifth and final day of Variety Week.

4:15 Specialized equipment makes a difference in kids’ lives thanks to Variety Specialized equipment makes a difference in kids’ lives thanks to Variety

