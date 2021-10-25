Menu

Okanagan weather: Reprieve from rain to arrive for Halloween

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted October 25, 2021 2:08 pm
Another round of wet weather rolls in on Thursday. View image in full screen
Another round of wet weather rolls in on Thursday. SkyTracker Weather

It’s going to be a mostly rainy week in the Okanagan but the good news is that it should dry up in time for trick or treaters.

Showers will continue into the day on Monday as temperatures head toward low double digits in the afternoon.

The next frontal wave brings in more showers on Tuesday, with the steadier precipitation keeping conditions slightly cooler as daytime highs struggle to get into double digits.

Rain ramps up in the Okanagan later in the day on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Rain ramps up in the Okanagan later in the day on Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather

Finally, some relief from the dreary weather arrives on Wednesday with the potential for some sunny breaks as the mercury climbs from a few degrees above freezing into low double digits.

Story continues below advertisement

Rain ramps back up to finish the week with daytime highs hovering around the 9 C range both Thursday and Friday.

Sunshine returns for Halloween weekend with highs in the upper single digits, so trick-or-treaters should prepare for temperatures around 4 C as they’re heading out Sunday evening.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

