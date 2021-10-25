Okanagan weather: Reprieve from rain to arrive for Halloween

Send this page to someone via email

It’s going to be a mostly rainy week in the Okanagan but the good news is that it should dry up in time for trick or treaters.

Showers will continue into the day on Monday as temperatures head toward low double digits in the afternoon.

The next frontal wave brings in more showers on Tuesday, with the steadier precipitation keeping conditions slightly cooler as daytime highs struggle to get into double digits.

View image in full screen Rain ramps up in the Okanagan later in the day on Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather

Finally, some relief from the dreary weather arrives on Wednesday with the potential for some sunny breaks as the mercury climbs from a few degrees above freezing into low double digits.

Rain ramps back up to finish the week with daytime highs hovering around the 9 C range both Thursday and Friday.

Sunshine returns for Halloween weekend with highs in the upper single digits, so trick-or-treaters should prepare for temperatures around 4 C as they’re heading out Sunday evening.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

