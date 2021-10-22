Menu

Health

Kemptville, Ont. hospital emergency department closed after ‘cyber incident’

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted October 22, 2021 12:31 pm
The Kemptville District Hospital's emergency department was closed Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 after what it called a "cyber incident.". View image in full screen
The Kemptville District Hospital's emergency department was closed Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 after what it called a "cyber incident.". via Google Street View

OPP have been called in to investigate a “cyber incident” that forced the closure of the Kemptville District Hospital’s emergency department this week.

Emergency care closed to the public Thursday morning and remains offline heading into the weekend after a “cyber incident forced the hospital to take its IT environment offline,” according to a statement from KDH.

“The decision to close the emergency department was not taken lightly. KDH has an unwavering commitment to provide much needed medical services to the communities we serve. The emergency department will reopen when systems are restored,” said hospital CEO Frank Vassallo in a statement.

The eastern Ontario hospital, about 40 minutes south of Ottawa, is in “Code Grey,” reflecting a loss of essential services.

In addition to the emergency department’s closure, outpatient x-rays and ultrasounds are paused. Some surgeries are continuing but there might be delays in registering patients.

The hospital said it called in police to assess the situation on Wednesday evening. An OPP spokesperson said the cyber unit had been on-site but did not confirm whether the incident was a malicious attack.

“This is normal protocol whenever there is a disruption in service or concerns over possible crimes related to cyber security. We are currently assessing, alongside the hospital’s IT unit, what the situation is,” an OPP spokesperson said in a brief statement, declining to provide additional details.

KDH chief operating officer Marcus Hewitt said in a statement it was still “too early” to make a call about when the emergency department can reopen.

“We hope to have further clarity around the magnitude of the event and potential in-house resolutions in the next few days,” he said.

