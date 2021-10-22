Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Woman charged with careless driving after 17-year-old Toronto girl dies crossing road

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 22, 2021 8:15 am
Click to play video: 'Funeral held for 17-year-old killed near Scarborough high school' Funeral held for 17-year-old killed near Scarborough high school
WATCH ABOVE: Funeral held for 17-year-old killed near Scarborough high school.

Toronto police say a 40-year-old woman is facing two charges, including careless driving, after a 17-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle earlier this week.

Police said that around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, a teenager was crossing Danforth Avenue, heading north, on the east side of Birchmount Road. A woman driving a dark grey Dodge Caravan was turning southbound from Birchmount Road to the eastbound Danforth Avenue.

That is when the driver struck the girl, police said.

The teenager, later identified as Nadia Mozumder, was taken to a trauma center by paramedics in critical condition. She died a short time later in hospital.

Read more: 17-year-old girl dead after being hit by vehicle in Toronto’s east end, police say

The Toronto District School Board sent a letter to parents that the death of the young girl was a Grade 12 student at Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver, an Oshawa resident, was charged on Thursday under the Highway Traffic Act. She faces careless driving causing death and not turning safely.

Police did not release her name. She is scheduled for a court appearance at a Toronto courthouse on Dec. 9.

Police on scene after a woman was hit by a vehicle near Danforth Avenue and Birchmount Road. View image in full screen
Police on scene after a woman was hit by a vehicle near Danforth Avenue and Birchmount Road. Gord Edick / Global News
Click to play video: '17-year-old girl struck and killed by vehicle in Scarborough' 17-year-old girl struck and killed by vehicle in Scarborough
17-year-old girl struck and killed by vehicle in Scarborough
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagScarborough tagTDSB tagpedestrian hit tagToronto Pedestrian Struck tagDanforth Avenue tagbirchmount road tagToronto Student tagNadia Mozumder tag17 year old girl dies tagBirchmount Park CI tagNadia Mozumder death tagNadia Mozumder hit by car tagToronto girl tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers