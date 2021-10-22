Woman charged with careless driving after 17-year-old Toronto girl dies crossing road

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 40-year-old woman is facing two charges, including careless driving, after a 17-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle earlier this week.

Police said that around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, a teenager was crossing Danforth Avenue, heading north, on the east side of Birchmount Road. A woman driving a dark grey Dodge Caravan was turning southbound from Birchmount Road to the eastbound Danforth Avenue.

That is when the driver struck the girl, police said.

The teenager, later identified as Nadia Mozumder, was taken to a trauma center by paramedics in critical condition. She died a short time later in hospital.

The Toronto District School Board sent a letter to parents that the death of the young girl was a Grade 12 student at Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute.

The driver, an Oshawa resident, was charged on Thursday under the Highway Traffic Act. She faces careless driving causing death and not turning safely.

Police did not release her name. She is scheduled for a court appearance at a Toronto courthouse on Dec. 9.

