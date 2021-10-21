Menu

World

Queen Elizabeth back home after night in hospital, Buckingham Palace says

By Michael Holden Reuters
Posted October 21, 2021 5:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Doctors’ orders: Queen Elizabeth II cancels travel plans' Doctors’ orders: Queen Elizabeth II cancels travel plans
WATCH ABOVE: Doctors' orders: Queen Elizabeth II cancels travel plans

Britain’s 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth spent a night in hospital for what Buckingham Palace termed ‘preliminary investigations’ but returned to Windsor Castle on Thursday and was in good spirits.

The monarch canceled an official trip to Northern Ireland on Wednesday with the palace saying she had been told to rest by her medical staff, and that it was not related to COVID-19.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth cancels Northern Ireland visit on doctors’ advice

“Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits,” the palace said in a statement.

A royal source said the queen had stayed in hospital for practical reasons and that her medical team had taken a cautious approach.

She had returned to her desk for work on Thursday afternoon and was undertaking some light duties, the source said.

Click to play video: 'Queen Elizabeth II cancels Northern Ireland trip on doctors’ advice' Queen Elizabeth II cancels Northern Ireland trip on doctors’ advice
Queen Elizabeth II cancels Northern Ireland trip on doctors’ advice

Elizabeth spent Tuesday night hosting a drinks reception at Windsor Castle for billionaire business leaders such as Bill Gates after Prime Minister Boris Johnson convened a green investment conference ahead of the COP26 climate summit.

The queen, the world’s oldest and longest-reigning monarch, had appeared in good health then, smiling happily as she met the guests. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

© 2021 Reuters
