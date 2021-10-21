London man charged after 5 women report being followed near, on Western campus

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old London, Ont., man is facing charges of criminal harassment after he allegedly followed five women in three separate incidents Monday and Tuesday.

In all three incidents, its alleged young women were approached by a man in a black Honda Civic either on or near the Western University campus.

The first incident occurred around 7:15 p.m. Monday when police say three women, all 18, reported being approached by a man near Richmond Street and University Drive.

The unknown man, police said, jogged up to the women and offered what was believed to be cannabis. The women, fearing for their safety, walked away from the man, police said.

A short time later, the man allegedly entered a black four-door Honda Civic and followed the trio, stopping beside them and attempting to speak with them.

The three ignored the man, who then allegedly turned the vehicle around, drove the wrong way through traffic along University Drive, and approached the women again in an attempt to begin a conversation with them.

Western’s Special Constable Service (SCS) were then notified, police said.

Less than 30 minutes later, around 7:40, another 18-year-old woman, not associated with the first group, reported being approached by a man in a black Honda Civic along Elgin Road on the west side of campus.

The man allegedly gestured to the woman that she get into his vehicle, prompting her to contact police.

London police, along with SCS, began investigating, but could not locate a suspect.

The third incident occurred the following day, around 5 p.m., also along Elgin Road, when police say a woman, 21, reported being approached by a man in a black Honda Civic.

The woman said the vehicle passed her, then turned around, “ultimately stopping directly in front of her,” according to police.

The woman continued to walk past the vehicle, but the suspect pulled in front of her a second time, prompting her to contact members of SCS.

A suspect was later arrested and taken to London police headquarters on Dundas Street.

No one was physically hurt in the three incidents, which police say they later determined involved the same suspect.

The accused, a 22-year-old London man, faces five counts of criminal harassment. He was released from custody with an Oct. 28 court date, police said.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.