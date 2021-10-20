14-year-old Edmonton boy with autism gains community support with lawn care business

Send this page to someone via email

Terrell Julien, 14, is making quite the name for himself in Edmonton after starting up his own lawn care service.

Moving with his family from Montreal last year, he started the company not long after that.

“I mow their lawn, then I rake the leaves, then I pack it all in garbage bags,” said Terrell.

Depending on the size of the yard, this job runs anywhere from $25 to $50.

Tehron, Terrell’s little brother, took his business indoors and started up a laundry service.

“I pick up the laundry, I wash it and dry it, and bring it back. Then I collect the money,” said Tehron.

Picking up anywhere from three to five bags at a time, Tehron charges $10 a bag.

Together these brothers are staying busy, and it looks like things are about to get busier.

“I actually posted an ad for them on Facebook,” said Melika Julien, Tehron and Terrell’s mother. “It went into 14 different groups, and all of a sudden, I just started seeing it blow up. I was really surprised.”

The sweetest part of the business is the boys are giving back some of their profits to an organization that means a lot to their family: The Snap Program in Montreal. Terrell is living with autism and has been a part of this charity for a long time.

“This donation was very important to us. Especially for Terrell,” said Melika. “They were the company that helped Terrell to learn to deal with his autism.”

How could all of this not leave a parent beaming ear to ear?

“I’m really proud of them. We really try to teach our children the importance of financial independence, financial literacy and just giving back to the community and helping,” Melika said.

“The way I have been seeing them taking off with their businesses, they are so independent and so happy, and that makes us happy.”