Comments

Crime

Whyte Avenue shooting ruled homicide: EPS

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted October 20, 2021 4:01 pm
Edmonton police examine the corner of 81 avenue and 104 street after reports of a shooting on Oct. 3, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton police examine the corner of 81 avenue and 104 street after reports of a shooting on Oct. 3, 2021. Global News

A Whyte Avenue-area shooting that left one person dead in early October has been ruled a homicide, Edmonton police said Wednesday.

Read more: Edmonton police investigate deadly shooting near Whyte Avenue

Shortly after 2:15 a.m. on Oct. 3, police were called to the area of 81 Avenue and 104 Street. Officers found a victim on the street and attempted to perform life-saving measures, but the victim died.

The medical examiner has ruled Tanraj Deogen was the victim of a homicide. The 24-year-old died of a gunshot wound, the examiner confirmed.

Read more: Edmonton police need photos and videos after fatal shooting near Whyte Avenue

On Oct. 4, police issued a plea for any photos or video taken near the area. Police reiterated that call on Wednesday. Anyone who can help is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

