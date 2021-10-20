SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Pair of COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Montreal’s east end set to close

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 20, 2021 4:22 pm
A woman wears a face mask as she walks by a sign for a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, May 16, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. View image in full screen
A woman wears a face mask as she walks by a sign for a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, May 16, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. Graham Hughes/The Canadia

In Montreal, a pair of COVID-19 vaccination clinics will close their doors this week in the eastern tip of the city.

The CIUSSS de l’Est-de-l’Île-de-Montréal, the local health authority, says both sites are shutting down due to dwindling demand.

The vaccination centre at the Martin-Brodeur arena in St-Léonard will close Friday. The clinic at Roussin Centre in Pointe-aux-Trembles will also end their services that day.

Read more: Montreal hospital visitors require proof of vaccination but exceptions apply

Anyone who lives in Montreal’s east end can still head to the Olympic Stadium for their COVID-19 vaccine, the health authority says. The walk-in centre is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week.

The local health authority says anyone who wishes to book their appointment can do so by visiting the government’s website, where there are other sites listed as well.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who is 12 and older is eligible to receive the vaccine in Quebec. So far, more than 13 million shots have been given in the province.

Click to play video: 'Rapid COVID-19 test in schools is a useful tool: Montreal study' Rapid COVID-19 test in schools is a useful tool: Montreal study
Rapid COVID-19 test in schools is a useful tool: Montreal study
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec COVID-19 tagQuebec coronavirus tagquebec covid tagpointe-aux-trembles tagSt-Léonard tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers