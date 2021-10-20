Pair of COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Montreal’s east end set to close

Send this page to someone via email

In Montreal, a pair of COVID-19 vaccination clinics will close their doors this week in the eastern tip of the city.

The CIUSSS de l’Est-de-l’Île-de-Montréal, the local health authority, says both sites are shutting down due to dwindling demand.

The vaccination centre at the Martin-Brodeur arena in St-Léonard will close Friday. The clinic at Roussin Centre in Pointe-aux-Trembles will also end their services that day.

Anyone who lives in Montreal’s east end can still head to the Olympic Stadium for their COVID-19 vaccine, the health authority says. The walk-in centre is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week.

The local health authority says anyone who wishes to book their appointment can do so by visiting the government’s website, where there are other sites listed as well.

Anyone who is 12 and older is eligible to receive the vaccine in Quebec. So far, more than 13 million shots have been given in the province.

