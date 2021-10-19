RCMP collaborating with Haitian, U.S. authorities after Canadian missionary kidnapped

Send this page to someone via email

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say they are collaborating with Haitian and American authorities after a Canadian missionary was kidnapped east of the capital of Port-au-Prince over the weekend in gang-related violence.

The Canadian was among 17 Christian Aid Ministries missionaries who were abducted by the notoriously violent 400 Mawozo gang as they were leaving an orphanage on Sunday. The rest were U.S. citizens.

“The RCMP takes this situation very seriously and is collaborating with Haitian and American policing authorities on this incident,” a police spokesperson said on Tuesday, in an emailed statement to Global News.

The RCMP said it would not provide further details, as the police unit “does not comment on ongoing investigations conducted by other countries.”

Story continues below advertisement

In an updated statement, Christian Aid Ministries said the five children who were abducted ranged from eight months to 15 years of age. The 12 adults being held captive, who consisted of five men and seven women, ranged from 18 to 48 years old.

The religious group said the work done by the missionaries supported “thousands of needy school children, distributing Bibles and Christian literature, supplying medicines for numerous clinics, teaching Haitian pastors, and providing food for the elderly and vulnerable.”

In recent months, Christian Aid Ministries said they were “actively involved in coordinating a rebuilding project for those who lost their homes in the August 2021 earthquake.”

1:33 FBI negotiating for safe return of kidnapped Canadian, American missionaries in Haiti FBI negotiating for safe return of kidnapped Canadian, American missionaries in Haiti

FBI tactical teams said they are in Port Au Prince negotiating for the safe release of all 17 missionaries.

A top Haitian official told the Associated Press on Tuesday that the 400 Mawozo gang is demanding a ransom of US$17 million — one million for each kidnapped missionary.

Story continues below advertisement

In an emailed statement to Global News, Global Affairs Canada said officials were in contact with the Canadian’s family and providing them with consular assistance.

“Our first priority is always the safety and security of Canadian citizens. Global Affairs Canada is aware that a Canadian citizen was kidnapped in Haiti,” the statement read.

“Canada takes this situation very seriously and is collaborating with Haitian and American policing authorities as well as implicated NGOs on this incident.”

More to come…

— With files from the Associated Press