Health

Campbellford Memorial Hospital loses president and CEO after only 4 months on job

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 2:22 pm
Margaret Beatty who in May was named the new president and CEO of Campbellford Memorial Hospital has left the roles effective Oct. 19, 2021.
Margaret Beatty who in May was named the new president and CEO of Campbellford Memorial Hospital has left the roles effective Oct. 19, 2021. Campbellford Memorial Hospital

Less than four months into the roles, Margaret Beatty has left as CEO and president of Campbellford Memorial Hospital (CMH).

According to the hospital’s board of directors in a release, the departure was effective Tuesday.

No explanation was provided as to why Beatty is no longer in the roles at the 34-bed hospital in the Municipality of Trent Hills, 55 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.

Global News has reached out to board director chairperson Kevin Huestis for further details.

In mid-May, the board named Beatty as the next president and CEO to replace Varouj Eskedjian, who was retiring in late June. Beatty took charge on June 24.

In her hiring, the board touted Beatty for her more than three decades in health care including leading a “significant financial turnaround” while serving as CEO at Temiskaming Hospital.

“We thank Margaret for her service and wish her well for the future,” Huestis stated.

“The board and leadership team are committed to ensuring stability and supporting all staff in the provision of the best possible patient care for our community, always, including through a leadership transition.”

Dr. Bruce Bain, the hospital’s chief of staff, will serve as acting CEO and president during the leadership transition, Huestis said. Bain will remain on as the chief of staff while serving in the interim roles.

