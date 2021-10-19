Variety Week on Global BC 2021 – Day 2

Viewers can donate to help kids in B.C. through Variety by calling 310-KIDS or donating online.

And thanks to partnerships with organizations and matching donors from across the province, viewers will have a chance to double their donations throughout the week. They can also make an automatic $20 contribution by texting KIDS to 45678.

Here are some of the stories we are sharing on the second day of Variety Week.

Seven-year-old Charleigh has a terminal disease called Batten’s Disease CLN2. To make the most of the precious time they have left with their daughter, Charleigh’s parents required a wheelchair-accessible van. Thanks to Variety’s Sunshine Family Van program, the Vancouver Island family can now do more things together. We spoke with former Vancouver mayor Sam Sullivan about the importance of accessibility

6:08 Variety helps family spend time together Variety helps family spend time together