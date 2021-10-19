B.C. health officials to speak Tuesday as Pfizer asks Health Canada to approve vaccine for kids

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials will be holding their weekly COVID-19 availability Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak at 1:30 p.m. That will be broadcast live in the post above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

Henry and Dix will likely face questions about Pfizer’s application to Health Canada to approve its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five to 11.

Last month, Henry told reporters that the province is “actively preparing” so it will be ready to roll out the shot to children once it is approved.

Health officials are also looking to make sure parents have all of the information they would need to make a decision about whether to have their child immunized.

2:18 Pfizer asks Health Canada to approve vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11 Pfizer asks Health Canada to approve vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11

Health Canada is expected to take some time before the vaccine is approved for kids and the lower-dose injection may not be available in Canada until late November or early December.

There were 753 cases from Friday to Saturday while 650 cases were reported from Saturday to Sunday, and 443 from Sunday to Monday.

Of the new cases, 212 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 737 were in the Fraser Health region, 169 were in Island Health, 322 were in Interior Health and 406 were in Northern Health.

The number of people in hospital with the disease fell by seven to 360. Of those patients, 151 are in intensive care, a decline of one from Friday.

4:03 COVID-19: B.C. reports 1, 846 new cases and 26 deaths over weekend COVID-19: B.C. reports 1, 846 new cases and 26 deaths over weekend

There are 4,917 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The province last reported fewer than 5,000 actives cases on Aug. 15.

This story will be updated following the press conference at 1:30 p.m.