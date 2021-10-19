Driver with ‘homemade’ cardboard licence plate facing charge in Haldimand County

A driver’s “homemade” licence plate was not an adequate replacement for the real thing, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
One person was charged on Monday with not having a proper licence after an officer pulled over a vehicle on the streets of Caledonia with a cardboard plate where a real one should be.
“This is no joke,” the officer said in a Twitter post after stopping the offender, who had written the vehicle’s registration number on a small slab with a felt pen.
“The appropriate charges were laid and the vehicle was removed from the roadway.”
As of July 1, a fine for not having a plate on a vehicle in Ontario is $85, and another $140 if the plate is not authorized for a specific auto.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments