Traffic

Driver with ‘homemade’ cardboard licence plate facing charge in Haldimand County

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 2:36 pm
OPP have charged a driver who was spotted with a licence plate made of cardboard with the vehicle's registration written out in felt marker on Oct. 18, 2021. View image in full screen
OPP have charged a driver who was spotted with a licence plate made of cardboard with the vehicle's registration written out in felt marker on Oct. 18, 2021. @opp_wr

A driver’s “homemade” licence plate was not an adequate replacement for the real thing, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

One person was charged on Monday with not having a proper licence after an officer pulled over a vehicle on the streets of Caledonia with a cardboard plate where a real one should be.

“This is no joke,” the officer said in a Twitter post after stopping the offender, who had written the vehicle’s registration number on a small slab with a felt pen.

“The appropriate charges were laid and the vehicle was removed from the roadway.”

As of July 1, a fine for not having a plate on a vehicle in Ontario is $85, and another $140 if the plate is not authorized for a specific auto.

