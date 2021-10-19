Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Blue Bombers can clinch first place finish in West Division with victory over Lions

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2021 11:03 am
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Nic Demski (10) celebrates his touchdown against the Edmonton Elks during the first half of CFL action in Winnipeg Friday, October 8, 2021. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Nic Demski (10) celebrates his touchdown against the Edmonton Elks during the first half of CFL action in Winnipeg Friday, October 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

After punching their playoff ticket last week, the Blue Bombers can solidify a shorter route to the 2021 Grey Cup.

The Bombers (9-1) can cement top spot in the West Division on Saturday with a home victory over the B.C. Lions (4-5).

Winnipeg, the defending Grey Cup champions, became the first team to clinch a playoff berth Friday night with a 26-16 victory over the Edmonton Elks.

Read more: Bombers win 7th straight, clinch playoff spot with victory over Elks

A first-place finish would secure the right to host the West Division final Dec. 5 versus the winner of the conference semifinal Nov. 28.

The Bombers could still clinch a home playoff game even with a loss. If B.C. wins and the Saskatchewan Roughriders (5-4) lose to the Calgary Stampeders (5-5), the Blue Bombers would clinch at least the right to host the West Division semifinal.

Story continues below advertisement

The same would also apply if B.C. defeated by less than 21 points and Saskatchewan beat Calgary.

The Grey Cup game will be held Dec. 12 at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Winnipeg Sports tagCFL tagWinnipeg Blue Bombers tagGrey Cup tagPlayoffs tagWestern Conference Final tagGrey Cup 2021 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers