Crime

Regina police investigating suspicious package on Albert Street

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 7:06 pm
Regina police investigating suspicious package on Albert Street - image View image in full screen
File / Global News

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the east side of the 600 block of Albert Street in Regina as police investigate a suspicious package in the area.

A statement from police on Monday shared that police have not evacuated the area after the package was discovered just before 3 p.m.

“This item is in a compound at this location, away from traffic, but as a precaution, police are asking people to avoid the area until more is known,” said a police spokesperson on Monday.

The Regina Police Explosives Disposal unit has been deployed in order to conduct the investigation in safety.

More to come.

