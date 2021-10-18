Regina police investigating suspicious package on Albert Street

Send this page to someone via email

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the east side of the 600 block of Albert Street in Regina as police investigate a suspicious package in the area.

A statement from police on Monday shared that police have not evacuated the area after the package was discovered just before 3 p.m.

“This item is in a compound at this location, away from traffic, but as a precaution, police are asking people to avoid the area until more is known,” said a police spokesperson on Monday.

The Regina Police Explosives Disposal unit has been deployed in order to conduct the investigation in safety.

More to come.