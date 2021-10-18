SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

City of Vancouver tells staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 6

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 18, 2021 7:08 pm
City of Vancouver employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 6, 2021. View image in full screen
City of Vancouver employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 6, 2021. Chester Ptasinski / Global News

The City of Vancouver has set a deadline for municipal employees to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

City staff must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 6. If not, they won’t be allowed in the workplace unless they qualify for a medical or other exemption under the human rights code.

Click to play video: 'Vaccine mandate for B.C. public servants' Vaccine mandate for B.C. public servants
Vaccine mandate for B.C. public servants – Oct 5, 2021

“Throughout the pandemic, the City has focused on the health and safety of its staff, local residents and businesses,” city manager Paul Mochrie said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Grouse Mountain to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for 2021-22 season

“We continue to follow direction from public health in our workplaces, and this mandatory vaccination policy will help provide a further level of protection against this virus for City staff and the public we serve.”

Earlier this month, the province announced that public service employees in British Columbia will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 22.

Read more: B.C. public service employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 22

All B.C. health-care workers must be vaccinated by Oct. 26.

B.C. health officials announced in August that workers in long-term care and assisted living facilities had to be vaccinated by Oct. 12.

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagbc coronavirus tagBC COVID-19 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers