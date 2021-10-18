City of Vancouver tells staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 6

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Vancouver has set a deadline for municipal employees to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

City staff must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 6. If not, they won’t be allowed in the workplace unless they qualify for a medical or other exemption under the human rights code.

“Throughout the pandemic, the City has focused on the health and safety of its staff, local residents and businesses,” city manager Paul Mochrie said in a statement.

“We continue to follow direction from public health in our workplaces, and this mandatory vaccination policy will help provide a further level of protection against this virus for City staff and the public we serve.”

Earlier this month, the province announced that public service employees in British Columbia will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 22.

All B.C. health-care workers must be vaccinated by Oct. 26.

B.C. health officials announced in August that workers in long-term care and assisted living facilities had to be vaccinated by Oct. 12.

— with files from The Canadian Press