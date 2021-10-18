UCP raises MLA, Deputy Government House Leader Joseph Schow’s salary by $12K

A special vote has taken place in the Alberta legislature on the morning when most of the major cities in the province have their eyes on the municipal election.

Under other business on the special standing committee on members’ services agenda, MLA of Peace River Dan Williams introduced the motion to add numeration towards the deputy government house leader’s role for a total of $12,096.

Joseph Schow was given that role on July 8, prior to being named the deputy government whip when he was first elected in 2019 as UCP MLA for Cardston-Siksika.

The role of deputy government house leader usually doesn’t come with a pay bump as it’s typically given to someone within the cabinet.

Those who voted in favour of the motion include UCP MLA’s Mike Ellis, Dan Williams, R.J. Sigurdson, Martin Long and Nathan Neudorf.

NDP calls the raise ‘absurd’

MLA for Edmonton-South, Thomas Dang who opposed the motion spoke with Global News after the special meeting and didn’t mince words.

“In a time when we can’t guarantee sick paid leave, basic leave for Albertans, at a time when we can’t guarantee commercial eviction bans, at a time when just last week over 60 Albertans were reported dead in just two days at the height of this pandemic, here the UCP is giving itself a pat on the back and a raise to one of their insiders,” Dang said.

"I don't think it makes any sense. I think it's absurd and I think it's frankly insulting to Albertans and the workers who the UCP continue to attack."

Dang went on to say it’s “hypocritical” for the government to issue such a raise at the same time they’re asking front-line and public sector workers for a wage rollback.

Those who also did not vote in favour include NDP MLA Nicole Goehring, Jasvir Deol and Irfan Sabir.

In a statement, the office of the government house leader told Global News that the decision was in line with other provinces including Saskatchewan, Quebec and Nova Scotia.

They also noted that previously the Whip received a pay top up, but since the current Whip is a minister she is not receiving the separate pay bump.

“In effect, the government is simply using the unused Chief Government Whip pay for the Deputy House Leader position. Today’s move is resulting in no extra costs for taxpayers.”

— With files from Morgan Black, Global News