Russia suspends NATO mission following expulsion of staff for spying concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Russia’s foreign minister said Monday that the country is suspending its mission to NATO.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the move is in response to last week’s expulsion by NATO of eight members of Russia’s mission to the military alliance.

NATO said that they were secretly working as intelligence officers and halved the size of Moscow’s team able to work at its headquarters.

READ MORE: Russia surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 daily deaths for the first time

Lavrov also announced that NATO’s military liaison and information offices in Moscow would be closed.

The Russian mission isn’t based at NATO’s headquarters, but in a leafy neighborhood in the south of the Belgian capital, Brussels.

1:02 UNGA 2021: Biden says U.S. is ‘not seeking a new cold war’ UNGA 2021: Biden says U.S. is ‘not seeking a new cold war’ – Sep 21, 2021

NATO suspended practical cooperation with Russia in 2014 after it annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, but has kept channels open for high-level meetings and for military-to-military cooperation.

Story continues below advertisement

But the NATO-Russia Council, their preferred forum, has only met sporadically since then.

0:58 Russia’s ruling pro-Putin party wins majority in parliamentary election Russia’s ruling pro-Putin party wins majority in parliamentary election – Sep 20, 2021