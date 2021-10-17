RCMP ask for help in locating missing man near Clearwater, B.C.

Mounties are reaching out to the public in the hopes of finding a missing man whose rental vehicle was found abandoned in a rural, forested area near Clearwater in B.C.’s Interior.
Police said Daniel Ritchie, 35, was last heard from on Oct. 13.
His personal vehicle is being repaired in Kamloops, B.C., so he was driving a rental Ford pickup truck, RCMP said in a release.
The rental truck, however, was found abandoned approximately 14 kilometres up the 1130 Forest Service Road, off of Dunn Lake Road, in the East Blackpool area.
The rental vehicle was supposed to be returned this weekend and Ritchie is scheduled to return to work in Valemount, B.C., on Monday, Oct. 18.
Police describe Ritchie as a Caucasian male, 178 cm tall, weighing 80 kg with brown hair and eyes.
“Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Daniel Ritchie is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS),” said a statement from the Clearwater RCMP detachment.
Comments