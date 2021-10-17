Menu

Canada

RCMP ask for help in locating missing man near Clearwater, B.C.

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted October 17, 2021 4:17 pm
Police say 35-year-old Daniel Ritchie's rental Ford pickup truck was discovered abandoned up a remote forest service road near Clearwater, B.C.
Police say 35-year-old Daniel Ritchie's rental Ford pickup truck was discovered abandoned up a remote forest service road near Clearwater, B.C. RCMP/Submitted

Mounties are reaching out to the public in the hopes of finding a missing man whose rental vehicle was found abandoned in a rural, forested area near Clearwater in B.C.’s Interior.

Police said Daniel Ritchie, 35, was last heard from on Oct. 13.

Read more: Kelowna RCMP stands down COSAR as search for diver ends

His personal vehicle is being repaired in Kamloops, B.C., so he was driving a rental Ford pickup truck, RCMP said in a release.

Search continues for missing Kelowna man; mom says son walked out of hospital
Search continues for missing Kelowna man; mom says son walked out of hospital – Oct 5, 2021

The rental truck, however, was found abandoned approximately 14 kilometres up the 1130 Forest Service Road, off of Dunn Lake Road, in the East Blackpool area.

Story continues below advertisement

The rental vehicle was supposed to be returned this weekend and Ritchie is scheduled to return to work in Valemount, B.C., on Monday, Oct. 18.

Read more: West Kelowna RCMP asking public assistance for missing senior

Police describe Ritchie as a Caucasian male, 178 cm tall, weighing 80 kg with brown hair and eyes.

“Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Daniel Ritchie is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS),” said a statement from the Clearwater RCMP detachment.

Family, friends search for missing Oliver man
Family, friends search for missing Oliver man – Aug 25, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
