Sports

Malboeuf stops 27 shots, Hamilton Bulldogs earn another 4-0 win over Niagara Ice Dogs

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2021 10:11 am

Different goaltender, same result for the Hamilton Bulldogs.

Tristan Malboeuf stopped 27 shots in his Ontario Hockey League debut Saturday night, leading Hamilton to a 4-0 victory over the Niagara Ice Dogs.

The previous night, Marco Costantini made 36 saves as the Bulldogs got past Niagara by an identical 4-0 score.

Elsewhere, it was: London Knights 5, Sarnia Sting 4 (OT); Owen Sound Attack 5, Soo Greyhounds 3; Kingston Frontenacs 3, Peterborough Petes 1; Barrie Colts 2, Mississauga Steelheads 0; and Erie Otters 4, Saginaw Spirit 2.

George Diaco led the way offensively for Hamilton (4-0) with two goals. Ryan Humphrey had a goal and two assists while Logan Morrison added a goal and an assist.

Tucker Tynan stopped 20 shots for Niagara (2-2).

© 2021 The Canadian Press
