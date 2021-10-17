Malboeuf stops 27 shots, Hamilton Bulldogs earn another 4-0 win over Niagara Ice Dogs

Send this page to someone via email

Different goaltender, same result for the Hamilton Bulldogs.

Tristan Malboeuf stopped 27 shots in his Ontario Hockey League debut Saturday night, leading Hamilton to a 4-0 victory over the Niagara Ice Dogs.

The previous night, Marco Costantini made 36 saves as the Bulldogs got past Niagara by an identical 4-0 score.

Elsewhere, it was: London Knights 5, Sarnia Sting 4 (OT); Owen Sound Attack 5, Soo Greyhounds 3; Kingston Frontenacs 3, Peterborough Petes 1; Barrie Colts 2, Mississauga Steelheads 0; and Erie Otters 4, Saginaw Spirit 2.

George Diaco led the way offensively for Hamilton (4-0) with two goals. Ryan Humphrey had a goal and two assists while Logan Morrison added a goal and an assist.

Tucker Tynan stopped 20 shots for Niagara (2-2).