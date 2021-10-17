Malboeuf stops 27 shots, Hamilton Bulldogs earn another 4-0 win over Niagara Ice Dogs

Different goaltender, same result for the Hamilton Bulldogs.
Tristan Malboeuf stopped 27 shots in his Ontario Hockey League debut Saturday night, leading Hamilton to a 4-0 victory over the Niagara Ice Dogs.
The previous night, Marco Costantini made 36 saves as the Bulldogs got past Niagara by an identical 4-0 score.
Elsewhere, it was: London Knights 5, Sarnia Sting 4 (OT); Owen Sound Attack 5, Soo Greyhounds 3; Kingston Frontenacs 3, Peterborough Petes 1; Barrie Colts 2, Mississauga Steelheads 0; and Erie Otters 4, Saginaw Spirit 2.
George Diaco led the way offensively for Hamilton (4-0) with two goals. Ryan Humphrey had a goal and two assists while Logan Morrison added a goal and an assist.
Tucker Tynan stopped 20 shots for Niagara (2-2).
