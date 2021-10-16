Quebec reports 679 new COVID-19 cases, 460 of which are inadequately vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 679 new COVID-19 cases and three more virus-related deaths on Saturday.

Health officials say hospitalizations climbed by eight to 309, and 78 people are in intensive care.

Of the new cases today, 460 were among those who were either not vaccinated or two weeks removed from a first dose.

According to the Quebec’s public health department, 90 per cent of the province’s population aged 12 and older have received a first dose and 86 per cent have received both doses.

The province says it vaccinated 11,508 people on Friday, including more than 7,600 second doses.

–with files from the Canadian Press