Canada

Man found dead in basement of Scarborough home after fire breaks out

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 15, 2021 10:57 am
A Toronto firetruck . View image in full screen
A Toronto firetruck . Adam Dabrowski/Global News

Toronto Fire Services say a man was pulled from the basement of a home in Scarborough that caught fire on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Pharmacy Avenue, just south of Huntingwood Drive, at around 10 a.m. where firefighters arrived to find a fire in the basement.

Firefighters then found a man in the basement, officials said.

Toronto paramedics said the man was pronounced dead on scene. Paramedics said it is unclear if the man died from the fire or from a medical episode prior to the fire.

Fire officials said it was a second-alarm fire but that it is now knocked down. They added it is not known if anyone else was home at the time of the fire. There is no indication there is anyone still in the home.

The fire department also said it’s too early to determine the cause of the fire and how much damage there is to the home.

