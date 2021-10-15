Menu

Health

Nova Scotia to cover the cost of cystic fibrosis drug Trikafta

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2021 10:39 am
The drug Trikafta is used to help those with cystic fibrosis. View image in full screen
The drug Trikafta is used to help those with cystic fibrosis. File Photo/ Global News

Nova Scotia’s health minister says the government will cover the cost of the cystic fibrosis drug Trikafta.

Michelle Thompson says she expects the drug to be on the provincial formulary by the end of November.

Thompson, who announced the decision in the legislature on Thursday, says the current list price for a 28-day supply of Trikafta is about $23,000.

Read more: Insurance denies Halifax man a life-changing drug for his cystic fibrosis

Last month, Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan announced they would pay for the drug, which costs roughly $300,000 a year per patient at its list price under those provinces’ publicly funded drug programs.

Cystic Fibrosis Canada has called Trikafta the “biggest innovation in cystic fibrosis treatment,” and the group has noted that research indicates the drug could be effective in 90 per cent of patients.

Nova Scotia’s decision affects more than 180 patients in that province, while Cystic Fibrosis Canada estimates about 4,300 Canadians have the disease.

Click to play video: 'N.S. man dealing with red tape accessing drug that could improve his life' N.S. man dealing with red tape accessing drug that could improve his life
N.S. man dealing with red tape accessing drug that could improve his life – Aug 30, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
