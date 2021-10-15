5 more charged in connection with ‘unsanctioned’ McMaster homecoming party

Send this page to someone via email

Four students and one other person are the latest to be charged in connection with the “fake” homecoming party that drew thousands to Hamilton’s west end in early October.

Police say all of the accused are men, two 20-year-olds and three 18-year-olds, and each faces a charge of mischief under $5,000. Two are McMaster University students, one from Waterloo, another from York University and one man who was not a student.

In total, police have charged 13 people who attended the “unsanctioned” event in the area of Dalewood and Westwood that drew close to 5,000 people at its peak, according to investigators.

During the unauthorized function, a student’s car was overturned and property was damaged, including street signs.

So far, the charges laid in relation to the Saturday, Oct. 2 gathering range from mischief to liquor licence violations to breach of the peace/causing a disturbance.

In a release on Friday, detectives said they were no longer looking for any further suspects and thank those who called in with tips.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to Hamilton police.