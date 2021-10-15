Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

5 more charged in connection with ‘unsanctioned’ McMaster homecoming party

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 15, 2021 10:59 am
Click to play video: 'Massive crowd gathers for ‘fake’ McMaster University homecoming party, police lay charges' Massive crowd gathers for ‘fake’ McMaster University homecoming party, police lay charges
Hamilton police say they have laid charges in connection with a large 'fake' McMaster University homecoming party that took place Saturday and attracted upwards of 5,000 people at its peak – Oct 4, 2021

Four students and one other person are the latest to be charged in connection with the “fake” homecoming party that drew thousands to Hamilton’s west end in early October.

Police say all of the accused are men, two 20-year-olds and three 18-year-olds, and each faces a charge of mischief under $5,000. Two are McMaster University students, one from Waterloo, another from York University and one man who was not a student.

Read more: Hamilton police lay charges after ‘unsanctioned,’ ‘fake’ McMaster University homecoming party

In total, police have charged 13 people who attended the “unsanctioned” event in the area of Dalewood and Westwood that drew close to 5,000 people at its peak, according to investigators.

During the unauthorized function, a student’s car was overturned and property was damaged, including street signs.

Story continues below advertisement

So far, the charges laid in relation to the Saturday, Oct. 2 gathering range from mischief to liquor licence violations to breach of the peace/causing a disturbance.

Read more: Hamilton police charge Waterloo student tied to ‘unsanctioned’ university homecoming party

In a release on Friday, detectives said they were no longer looking for any further suspects and thank those who called in with tips.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to Hamilton police.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagHamilton Police tagHamilton news tagMcMaster University tagfake homecoming tagWestdale tagMcMaster Homecoming tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers